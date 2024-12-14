Bryan Adams pays tribute to friend Tina Turner at the Mumbai concert that had Raveena Tandon, Arbaaz Khan in attendance

Bryan Adams at the Mumbai show

He has performed four concerts in India in the last five days, but Bryan Adams’ energy and love for his Indian fans only seems to be growing. It was palpable when he took the stage in Mumbai tonight as part of his So Happy It Hurts India Tour and started the act with his 1984 chartbuster Somebody. The 65-year-old went on the belt out 24 songs, which included some of his biggest hits such as 18 til I die, Please Forgive Me, Summer of 69, Shine A Light, Let’s Make a Night to Remember and Here I Am.

One of the key highlights of the act was his tribute to his late friend, singer Tina Turner. Before singing their duet It’s Only Love, he said, “We lost her last year. While it was a huge loss to the world of music, it was a personal loss for me. She was such a beautiful soul. She helped me so much in my career in my younger days. She meant so much to me.”

Adams went on a nostalgia trip as he recalled his first visit to Mumbai: “I am very happy to be back in India. I remember my first time in Mumbai was in 1993. We landed at the airport at night and there was no one to receive us. So Keith (Scott) and I got into a taxi and asked the guy to take us to the hotel. That’s when we explored the city for the first time. We have come a long way and I’m so happy to be back here.”

Another takeaway moment from the concert was the reprised rendition of Adams’ classic Everything I Do, I Do It For You. While close to 15,000 music lovers sang along, the veteran won hearts by getting off the stage and mingling with the audience and singing along with them. Actor Raveena Tandon, who stood right next to the stage, was among the other celebs in attendance, including actor Arbaaz Khan, his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, actor Aamir Ali, composer Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros, comedian Kumar Varun and actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor.