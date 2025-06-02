BTS Festa 2025 schedule revealed, and here's why fans think a reunion is on the way

Life just got a whole lot brighter for ARMY because the countdown has officially begun: BTS FESTA 2025 is happening, and it promises more than just nostalgia. Marking the global supergroup’s 12th anniversary, this year’s FESTA will take place on June 13 and 14 at the KINTEX Exhibition Centre 2 in Goyang, South Korea. For fans around the world, this isn’t just another celebratory milestone, it’s a long-awaited turning point that hints at something even bigger. BTS Festa 2025 schedule revealed

The month-long BTS FESTA officially kicked off on May 31 with a surprise. In a move only BTS could pull off, fans were gifted with a playful yet meaningful video titled “[2025 FESTA] BTS News,” starring none other than Jin and J-Hope — the first two members to complete their military service.

The video was styled like a mock news broadcast, with Jin stepping into the role of a cheeky news anchor and J-Hope bringing his signature energy as the on-the-ground correspondent. More than just a skit, it carried a message that hit home for ARMY everywhere: they’re back — and they’ve missed us just as much as we’ve missed them.

What to expect

This year’s FESTA arrives at a deeply emotional moment. Several members, including RM and the younger line, are expected to complete their military service this month. With that, the possibility of a full-group reunion finally feels within reach. While BigHit hasn’t confirmed any live performances or member appearances, fans are buzzing with anticipation. Every FESTA carries a theme, and 2025’s theme, Twelve O’Clock, is inspired by BTS’s ballad Zero O’Clock — a song of new beginnings.

Adding fuel to the excitement, the official FESTA website includes a tantalising message: “Time for us to meet again. On June 13, 2025, beyond a long wait, we begin our festival together again, as ‘us.’” The word “us” has already become a point of hopeful speculation across fan forums and social media. Could it mean that the members will reunite on stage? Or is it more symbolic — a nod to the eternal bond between BTS and ARMY? One thing’s certain: the air is thick with hope.

The event itself promises a fully immersive BTS experience. Attendees will be able to explore a FESTA-themed game zone, take part in DIY photo card-making, and contribute to a large-scale colouring wall inspired by BTS’ iconic album artwork. There will also be hourly light shows, a voice zone featuring messages recorded by the members, and an exhibit showcasing past album covers, trophies, and even the members’ personalised lockers. Meanwhile, online content will roll out for global fans, including the much-loved BTS LIVE and the release of their annual family portrait. Limited-edition merchandise is also expected to drop, as always.

The memory of last year’s FESTA still lingers. In 2024, Jin made headlines with his first public appearance after completing military service. Not only did he greet 1,000 lucky fans with individual hugs — a gesture that moved many to tears — but he also performed his solo tracks. Although the other members were still enlisted at the time, each of them sent letters that were shared during the event, reminding fans of their unwavering connection.

Now, with the return of more members on the horizon and the group’s next chapter slowly coming into view, the 2025 FESTA feels like more than just a party. Whether or not all seven members take the stage this June, the message is clear: the wait is almost over.