Darshan Raval on why he never ran after film music

Apart from touring extensively for gigs, Darshan Raval has been releasing independent music frequently. The singer-composer, who recently sang Dhindora Baje Re (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), says he never wanted to have a career only in film music. “I never ran after film music. I enjoy singing for movies as long as the songs suit my sensibilities. For me, music is music. The only difference is that in case of film music, you sing for a composer, actor and situation. You’re just a singer. But as a musician, I love the process of making a song. I like to jam and exchange ideas with my co-artistes. That’s something I didn’t really get to experience in film music yet,” says the Chogada (Loveyatri; 2018) singer. Darshan Raval recently sang Dhindora Baje Re from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Raval, 28, is glad that with the change of the Indian soundscape and growth of independent music, “the line between film and non-film songs has blurred”. He shares, “In 2017, I released a single, Tera Zikr, and it broke the boundaries between film and non-film music. I was told that mera gaana kisi film ke gaane se bhi bada ho gaya hai. Today, it’s difficult to differentiate between a single and a film number. It’s a great time for independent music, as people don’t care whether a song is from a big film or a remote village in Gujarat. If people like it, it’ll go viral in no time. Now, the only factor that determines success is a good song or a bad song.”

So given the blurred lines, does he ever see himself as a full-time Bollywood composer-singer? “I don’t think so,” responds the Mannat and Saahiba singer, adding, “Woh mere liye job jaisa ho jayega. Unlike the past when everyone would sit together in the studio and jam, the process of making film songs has become very inorganic and mechanical. So the charm is lost. Most of the songs are made by someone, two people write it and 10 people sing it. So kisi ka soul nahin hai usmein. Indie music is thriving because we sit together and work on a song together. Haan, agar aisa process film music mein follow karne ko mile, then I’d love to do it.”