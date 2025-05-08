Deepika Padukone as a mother is her best version, feels Ranveer Singh; former opens up on dealing with ‘mom guilt’

The gorgeous Deepika Padukone became an instant crush for the nation when she made her debut in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om in 2007. She went on to make a name for herself in the Hindi film industry, proving her versatility along the way by portraying different characters. But one of her most wholesome roles so far in real life has been that of a doting mother to her and Ranveer Singh’s darling daughter Dua Padukone Singh. The couple welcomed their baby into the world in September last year and currently Deepika is enjoying being a new mother, figuring out this exciting phase of her life. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Well, Ranveer Singh believes that this is Deepika Padukone’s best version. In a chat with Marie Claire, he explained, “There is a new center piece of her universe and that’s our baby girl Dua. This is the best version of Deepika I have ever known. As it is often said, ‘the way you do one thing is the way you do everything’. That holds true in the case of Deepika as a mother. She is completely present. Absolutely immersed. Extremely attentive, sensitive, caring, and beautifully gentle.”

Deepika was last seen onscreen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again last year. Ever since then, there have been many rumours about her comeback, but nothing has been officially confirmed yet. As she gears up for her comeback, DP is also dealing with mom guilt. Talking about the same, Deepika shared, “I do have to tell myself that your life doesn't end the minute you have a child, and that you do need to get back to your life, or at least a part of your life before you had a baby…but every moment where I'm not able to be with her, there is guilt.”

According to reports, Deepika will be making her comeback with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s upcoming film King. She has also reportedly been roped in for Prabhas’ next projectSpirit, which is a Telugu film. We wish Deepika all the best!