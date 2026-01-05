Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with first look from Atlee’s AA22xA6; details inside

The image, shared by Sun Music — a channel under Sun Network which is producing the film, has sent fans into a frenzy. The still offers a glimpse of Deepika’s fierce new avatar in Atlee’s ambitious sci-fi actioner co-starring Allu Arjun.

Deepika Padukone is proving that when one door closes, another blockbuster opens. After her much-discussed exit from Spirit and Kalki 2 , the superstar quickly pivoted to join forces with director Atlee for his next big project, AA22xA6 . And just as anticipation reached a fever pitch, a striking first look from the film dropped today — perfectly timed with her 40th birthday.

Deepika had previously made headlines after exiting two high-profile projects, Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD . Reports suggested she had requested an 8-hour workday, igniting discussions on work-life balance in the film industry. Last year in November, Vyjayanthi Movies announced Deepika’s exit from Kalki 2898 AD in an official statement, saying: “After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. A film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

Speaking about her career choices, Deepika reflected on the expectations placed on women in cinema during an earlier interview. “When I began my journey, I was often told how a woman must or is expected to navigate her career in order to be successful. However, from the very beginning, I was never afraid to ask questions, ruffle feathers, walk a more difficult path and challenge the status quo in order to reshape the mould we have all been expected to fit into,” she said.

Atlee's vision for AA22xA6 When Atlee announced his next film with Allu Arjun, fans could barely contain their excitement. The project, tentatively titled AA22xA6, brings together two of India’s biggest stars for a sci-fi action drama set on a massive scale. Atlee, known for blockbusters like Jawan and Theri, described the film as “a project that will push creative and visual boundaries.”

“The audience are really sweet and they keep pushing me every now and then. When I did Rajarani, it was a love story. They wanted me to do something greater. The love the audience give makes them expect something from me, so it is not a risk, to be very frank. I’m really enjoying the process and trying to make something that will be very new, very intriguing, and addictive to watch,” Atlee had shared in an interview with India Today Digital.

He added that the film’s team is collaborating with Hollywood professionals to create a world audiences have never seen before. He said, “Please wait for a few months; we are working to show you something special. One thing I can assure you is that we are going to make something never seen before. Hollywood technicians are also working on this film, and even they say it’s a very challenging project — which makes me believe we are creating something truly big.”