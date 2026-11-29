Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and wife Vinny Arora announced they are expecting their second child in next year while celebrating a decade of togetherness. “It feels great to be reaching this milestone with such a special news. We feel much more attached and together as a family,” says Dheeraj.

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar on welcoming second child

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On stepping into a new phase, he shares, “We feel pretty excited about the new addition. It has been a very thoughtful call that we have taken. We know with this comes plenty more responsibilities and sleepless night in the waiting. But Vinny and I plan to do it together, as an experienced team.”

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The actor adds that a lot of preparations are underway ahead of the new arrival, especially involving their four-year-old son, Zayn. “Our prime focus right now is to prep Zayn. We have already told him and he also is pretty excited but prepping him for something like this is our priority. Secondly a lot of planning as to how we implement things that we learnt while parenting Zayn.”

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{{^usCountry}} With Zayn stepping up to become a big brother, how is he reacting to the idea? “He is pretty excited and is letting it sink in, but the real test is when he actually sees the baby. That we are completely clueless about.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With Zayn stepping up to become a big brother, how is he reacting to the idea? “He is pretty excited and is letting it sink in, but the real test is when he actually sees the baby. That we are completely clueless about.” {{/usCountry}}

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After ten years of marriage, a son, and another little one on the way, Dheeraj reflects on what has kept the romance and happiness alive: “Honestly there is no answer to this. We both have been lucky to have found each other. I can only say that with respect comes utmost love.”

Asked whether they have thought about Zayn getting a little brother or a sister, Dheeraj says, “Not at all. We will let destiny play it’s part.”

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Juggling shoots, being a hands-on dad to Zayn, and getting ready for baby number two takes effort. “My mantra has always been balancing. I have always prioritised my things in life and have taken calls which have been very balanced. If I shoot I make it a point to come back home on time no matter what. So things have always fallen in place.”

Fresh off Lock Upp and entering a big personal chapter, what is next on his work wish list, and is he taking a breather to soak it all in? “There are a lot of things happening at multiple level. Things have changed a lot since the time I have come out of Lockupp let’s see how 2027 unfolds workwise.”

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