Diana Penty on the pressure to always look on point: It gets exhausting

ByRishabh Suri
Jun 18, 2025 10:41 AM IST

Actor Diana Penty, last seen in Chhaava, says she has come a long way - from constantly feeling the pressure to look perfect to now embracing her own choices.

Having spent 13 years in showbiz, actor Diana Penty has realised that unlike earlier, looking good all the time is not something she cares about anymore. While the pressure is real for public figures, Diana, who is set to foray into the OTT space soon, says she has stopped worrying about being “perfectly turned out and camera-ready”.

Diana Penty poses for HT City Showstoppers
Diana Penty poses for HT City Showstoppers

“There used to be a lot of pressure in the beginning to always look on point. But over time, it gets exhausting. So at some point, you learn to make peace with the fact that you can’t always be dressed to the nines, and that’s okay,” says the actor, adding that even fans “appreciate that realness”. “It’s refreshing for them to see actors in their natural state with no makeup or hair done, just being themselves,” says the 39-year-old.

What she likes to focus on more now is working on projects that further her skills as an actor. Last seen in Chhaava as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum (Aurangzeb’s sister), Diana says, “While my part was relatively small, it was very meaningful. The character had a quiet strength - there wasn’t much said in words, but there was a lot communicated through presence and silences. That was an interesting space to explore as an actor. When a film does well, it uplifts everyone associated with it.”

News / HTCity / Cinema / Diana Penty on the pressure to always look on point: It gets exhausting
