Dipika Chikhlia finds her ‘spiritual calling’ in Vrindavan; readies for a creative comeback

For actor-politician Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, the constant hustle of professional life demands a pause button. “You could say it was time for me to hit that reset, so I planned my trip to Uttar Pradesh for my spiritual calling,” she says.

Dipika Chikhlia

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During her visit, Chikhlia sought blessings at the Banke Bihari and Radha Raman temples. “Not just the temples, but I also had a chance to meet Acharya Premanand Maharaj, it was a deeply moving experience. I feel that whenever we as humans feel weak, places like Vrindavan and Ayodhya have answers for us all.”

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For Chikhlia, this trip was about self-love and reflection. “Every few months, I need to connect. If you take this kind of trip every two-three months, you reflect within yourself. I like it because, between the work, travel, makeup, and running from meeting to meeting, you become unaware of your own self. You need that time for yourself. I look forward to these opportunities; it’s my ‘me time’ a chance to evolve.”

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{{^usCountry}} Regarding her return to the screen, she adds, “Today, I’m more than ready to be back to acting. If something comes up, I would be very happy to take it. Earlier, it was only films, but OTT has become a content-driven platform where clean stories sans slurs and unnecessary glamour are the focus.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regarding her return to the screen, she adds, “Today, I’m more than ready to be back to acting. If something comes up, I would be very happy to take it. Earlier, it was only films, but OTT has become a content-driven platform where clean stories sans slurs and unnecessary glamour are the focus.” {{/usCountry}}

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The actor reveals she is already developing a concept close to her heart. “There is a subject that has been playing on my mind for a long time: Chaitanya Mahaprabhu (the 15th-century saint from Bengal and founder of Gaudiya Vaishnavism). It’s historical and spiritual, so I am planning to make a project along those lines. Soon, I will be in a better position to talk about it,” she shares.

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