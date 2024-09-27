Divya Dutta on turning 47: Growing older used to bother me earlier, not anymore

Age is just a number- and Divya Dutta swears by the saying. Having turned 47 on September 25, she quips that another number being added to her age doesn’t bother her anymore. Divya Dutta

“Earlier it used to play on my mind, now it doesn’t. I feel the same. I met my friends recently in Lucknow while shooting for my next project, and they said I look the same. But more importantly, I feel the same- a child at heart. That exuberance, child like enthusiasm for life always remains intact. I guess that number cliche used to annoy me,” admits Dutta, who has her kitty full of projects. She will be a part of the second season of Bandish Bandits and the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhava later this year.

She made it a point to be with her family on her special day- which is why she scheduled a professional commitment in Mumbai on her birthday. She laughs, “I flew in just for a day to be with everyone, and came back the same night to Lucknow. Normally it is me who plans a party, I threw one this time too. I have not been at home for three months, so my family looked into it. The good thing about being in Lucknow is that I have a lot of friends, so the atmosphere is nice. When I am immersed in work, it doesn’t really feel much.”

As for her birthday present, she laughs, “I gift myself all the time. If I see and like something, I feel I deserve it. It’s beautiful to pamper yourself sometimes. Jumping from one web show to another, you find ways to do it, and rejuvenate yourself whichever way possible.”