National Book Lovers Day | Divya Dutta, Aahana Kumra, Abhishek Banerjee; celebs reveal how reading helps them unwind

On the occasion of National Book Lovers Day, we speak to actors who are passionate bibliophiles on their favourite reading nooks at home and how reading helps them unwind. Actors Aahana Kumra (L), Divya Dutta (R)

Divya Dutta

I have two favorite spots in my house for reading. One is outside my bedroom, where I relax with a cup of coffee, and the other is in my library, where I lie down and lose myself in a book. This habit has been with me since childhood. Whenever I feel stressed, I pick up a book of any genre and immerse myself, letting go of everything else happening in my life. I remember once when Gulzar Sahab gave me his books. I started reading around noon and didn’t stop until seven in the evening, so absorbed was I in that world.

Aahana Kumra

I live on a higher floor where the breeze is delightful, so I love to sit on my couch and read a book. There’s nothing like the joy of enjoying a cup of coffee while diving into the works of my favourite authors. At the moment, I’m busy with the launch of my clothing line, which makes finding time to read a challenge. However, I’m looking forward to settling down with a good book very soon. It is the best stress buster.

Vineet Kumar Singh

Reading a good book is like stepping into a wise person’s mind and experiencing their profound insights on a subject. It helps me see things from a new perspective in my own life. I love curling up on my sofa by the living room windows and immersing myself in a book on my days off from shooting.

Abhishek Banerjee

Reading helps me relax. So, at the end of a long shooting schedule, I make sure I pick up a book. I'm transported to a new imaginary world that helps me explore new ideas, and experience emotions and adventures that I can't in my everyday life. Additionally, I also love reading biographies. The couch in my living room is my favourite place to unwind with a book.

Saumya Tandon

I grew up in a house with a library of 12,500 books, thanks to my father, who was a voracious reader. Reading, organising, cataloging, and binding books were everyday routines in our home. After he passed away, and I couldn’t fit the library into my Mumbai flat, we donated his books to a library. That’s why I’ve never been able to embrace Kindle or audiobooks. Instead, I run a small book club on my Instagram page, where I recommend books and take suggestions from my followers. Occasionally, I also give away books from my collection. For me, books are a way to navigate through life’s challenges, sadness, and tough times. I love reading books in the corner of my L-shaped sofa in the living room.