EXCLUSIVE| Akshay Kumar CONFIRMS reunion with Priyadarshan for Hera Pheri 3: What a fabulous start…

Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar's hit director-actor jodi has a success rate envied by many. After churning out blockbusters such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Hera Pheri (2000), the duo is set to join hands once again as actor and director for the third instalment in the Hera Pheri franchise. Priyadarshan with Akshay Kumar

Speaking to HT City exclusively, the actor said, “Priyan sir has given all of us a fabulous surprise by offering to direct Hera Pheri 3. What a fabulous start to 2025.”

The fans were left surprised when Priyadarshan, on his birthday on January 30, had initially hinted at the same. After Akshay wished him on Instagram, the 68-year-old filmmaker reposted it on his Stories and wrote, "Thank you so much for your wishes @akshaykumar. In return I would like to give you a gift. I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3. Are you ready Akshay, @suniel.shetty & @pareshrawalofficial”