Actors Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra, who met and sparked a close bond on Bigg Boss 18, have officially parted ways. While rumours of trouble in paradise have been circulating online for the past few days, a source close to the developments has now confirmed the breakup news.

Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra

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“Yes, they have parted ways. It is confirmed, and they are no longer together,” the source reveals.

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On what went wrong so suddenly, the insider adds that the split comes just days after the duo took a major step forward in their relationship. “Everything was going well between them and looking up. They had even made their relationship official on a reality show just last week. However, in that very same week, a major issue cropped up. Avinash was allegedly caught cheating on Eisha. When she found out about it, it left her completely panicked and heartbroken. This led her to cut all ties with him as it was so evident, and she also unfollowed him on social media.”

Meanwhile, buzz in industry circles suggests that Avinash is now looking for another chance to mend things with Eisha. However, the actor who was deeply and emotionally invested in the bond is focusing on healing. Amid the heartbreak, Eisha recently visited the divine Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain with her family to seek peace and spiritual solace.

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{{^usCountry}} Speculation around their split had earlier gained momentum among fans after Eisha’s mother shared a cryptic post on social media, which netizens interpreted as an indirect confirmation of the fallout. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speculation around their split had earlier gained momentum among fans after Eisha’s mother shared a cryptic post on social media, which netizens interpreted as an indirect confirmation of the fallout. {{/usCountry}}

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The breakup comes as a major shock to their fans, especially since strong rumours suggested that the couple who first met during their stint on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 was seriously considering taking the next big step, with plans for an engagement and wedding reportedly on the cards for 2027. Neither Eisha nor Avinash has issued an official statement addressing the split yet, however the latter has requested for privacy from all in an Instagram story on Thursday.