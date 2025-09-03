Exclusive | Priyanka Chopra Jonas shoots amid tight security in Kenya for SS Rajamouli's next

Ever since the filmmaker SS Rajamouli had announced his next, there has been a lot of anticipation around the project. Rajamouli has started working on his next big project featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles in Nairobi, Kenya. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and SS Rajamouli come together for a pan-Indian film.

Priyanka, who was last seen in a Hindi film titled The Sky is Pink in 2019 is returning to Indian cinema with Rajamouli's SSMB29. The film is touted as one of the biggest Pan-India films, shot originally in Telugu language.

A close source to the project reveals, "SS Rajamouli has begun the shoot of his next project in Nairobi, Kenya with the lead pair Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The actors are currently shooting in the hidden locations of the city under severe surveillance. Phones of the crew aren't allowed on the sets."

"Even the vanities of the actors are parked around a kilometer from the actual shooting location. Rajamouli is leaving no stone unturned in making his shoot exclusive. The entourage of the actors aren't allowed outside the vanities," the source added. "No one is allowed to use their cellphones on the shooting floor. The phones are being collected by the authorities. The atmosphere on the sets are very tight and quiet, the source concluded.

The source even tried to capture the exclusive pics far from the sets but all in vain. It is excited to see what's this film has in store for us. Priyanka has recently won accolades for her production venture Paani. The actress have been in the news for her casting in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, however, in a recent interview Farhan has been tight-lipped on the casting but confirmed that the film is very much on the cards.