Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Priyanka Chopra fondly talks about her film Fashion and co-star Kangana Ranaut; Bollywood fans say ‘laut aao PC’

ByMahima Pandey
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 06:53 PM IST

Watching Priyanka Chopra Jonas take a trip down memory lane in viral video has left fans feeling nostalgic

Much before she emerged as a global icon with her incredible work across world cinema, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas worked hard day and night to become India’s sweetheart. She proved her worth as a performer time and again, winning hearts while shaking up the box office. Fans witnessed one of PeeCee’s most versatile performances in Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2008 film, Fashion. She was phenomenal as Meghna Mathur, a small-town girl turned model who took the industry by storm. Well, 17 years later, Priyanka has spoken fondly about her critically-acclaimed film and beloved co-star Kangana Ranaut.

Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut
Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut

In a chat with Vogue, on being shown a poster of her film Fashion, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared, “Fashion. This was 2008, around that time, and this is one of my first like female-led movies. I had been in movies for like 4 years or something, so I was really nervous about it, I worked on it for like 6 months. My co-actors are Mugdha Godse and Kangana Ranaut, two really really prolific actors from India, and Kangana actually won a really prestigious award called the National Award with me for this movie. It was just a really life changing movie and I had 120 or 110 costume changes in the film, because it was like the life of this model. I remember that was really talked about, that I wore like 110 outfits in this movie, because it was Fashion.”

PC talking about her fashion movie, dostana moments & many more in Vogue's "Life in Looks" issue.
byu/Slow-Fold-5706 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Watching the OG Desi Girl talk about one of her greatest performances has left Bollywood fans missing her dearly. Under the viral clip, one social media user shared, “i miss pc in bollywood 😢😢,” whereas another netizen stated, “laut aao PC!” Another comment read, “I see this and i suddenly miss watching her in Bollywood..,” whereas a netizen shared, “Miss such actresses who could actually act.” A social media user even stated, “Kuch bhi kaho lekin this lady is something else. Apne khud ke dam pe, She has achieved milestones which nepo babies don’t even dare to dream.”

Priyanka is all set to make her Bollywood comeback soon with SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Mahesh Babu.

