Actor and former rugby player Rahul Bose, who has spent over three decades in films and an even longer time playing rugby, says he is working on his memoir, which he hopes to publish next year.

Exclusive | Rahul Bose’s memoir in works, to release next year

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“I am already writing my memoir. I am even in talks with two publishing houses, who are chasing me to lock a deal. Hopefully, it will be out next year,” he tells us.

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On what the book will cover, the 59-year-old says, “It will cover every high and low of my life. From the time I represented India internationally and my journey in sports, to my films and the various experiences I’ve had. It will have even the tiniest details.”

Bose began playing rugby union, boxing and cricket in the 1980s, eventually going on to captain the Indian national rugby union team in international competitions. He currently serves as president of Rugby India.

While sport has remained an important part of his life, acting has been another constant, with films like Chameli and Jhankaar Beats (both 2003) among his notable performances. His recent outing is Udta Teer.

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about the film, Bose recalls an unusual morgue sequence in which a dead body kisses him. “The original idea was that Ayushmann (Khurrana, actor) would come and save me. But the entire sequence with me lying on the stretcher and the scene eventually unfolding the way it did wasn’t planned,” he says, adding, “That’s the beauty of filmmaking. Sometimes things evolve on set, and you discover something completely different from what you initially imagined.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about the film, Bose recalls an unusual morgue sequence in which a dead body kisses him. “The original idea was that Ayushmann (Khurrana, actor) would come and save me. But the entire sequence with me lying on the stretcher and the scene eventually unfolding the way it did wasn’t planned,” he says, adding, “That’s the beauty of filmmaking. Sometimes things evolve on set, and you discover something completely different from what you initially imagined.” {{/usCountry}}

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