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Exclusive | Rahul Bose’s memoir in works, to release next year

Rahul Bose is working on a memoir spanning his life in sport and cinema, with publication hoped for next year

Published on: Nov 2, 2026, 09:47:11 IST
By Vishakha Pandit
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Actor and former rugby player Rahul Bose, who has spent over three decades in films and an even longer time playing rugby, says he is working on his memoir, which he hopes to publish next year.

Exclusive | Rahul Bose’s memoir in works, to release next year
Exclusive | Rahul Bose’s memoir in works, to release next year

“I am already writing my memoir. I am even in talks with two publishing houses, who are chasing me to lock a deal. Hopefully, it will be out next year,” he tells us.

On what the book will cover, the 59-year-old says, “It will cover every high and low of my life. From the time I represented India internationally and my journey in sports, to my films and the various experiences I’ve had. It will have even the tiniest details.”

Bose began playing rugby union, boxing and cricket in the 1980s, eventually going on to captain the Indian national rugby union team in international competitions. He currently serves as president of Rugby India.

While sport has remained an important part of his life, acting has been another constant, with films like Chameli and Jhankaar Beats (both 2003) among his notable performances. His recent outing is Udta Teer.

 
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