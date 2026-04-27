Exclusive | Richa Chadha to play detective for first time in upcoming web series

Actor Richa Chadha is coming back in front of the camera for the first time after becoming a mother in July 2024, and she is keen on adding the element of surprise for her fans. We have learnt exclusively that the actor will be playing the role of a detective for the first time in upcoming web series. The show will be a crime thriller, which has already gone on floors. Richa Chadha will be seen in a web series.

Richa’s character is said to be central of an unfolding mystery and has shot 50 percent of the show. The yet-to-be titled series is said to be a story with several layered narrative.

A source tells us, “Richa read the story and liked it because it was powerful and different and something that she hasn’t done before. She was looking for a sharp character like this. She even watched several classic detective thrillers to understand the genre and nuances right.”

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Last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2024 film Heeramandi, the source further revealed that the reason why Richa was intrigued by this script what because this role gives the actor a chance to explore the zone of sharp, restrained, and cerebral space. The makers of the series are aiming at releasing in 2027.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha welcomed daughter Zuneyra Ida Fazal on July 16 2024. The couple hasn't revealed their daughter's face yet but have spoken fondly about their journey of parenthood.

Ali said in an earlier interview, "“I am not able to manage time (laughs). Bhagunga ghar (Mumbai) abhi main. But that’s life! There is a big change. Pehle bhi hota tha ki ghar jaana hai, but ab woh feeling aur intense ho gayi hai. Now, I have more reasons. With Richa (Chadha, actor-wife) also at home all the time and with our baby around, now there is more reason to be home.”