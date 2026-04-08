Exclusive | Sanya Malhotra, Rishab Sharma part ways

Actor Sanya Malhotra and Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s relationship has come to an end after being together for over a year. It has been some time that the duo decided to walk their separate paths without making any noise about this. Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Sharma have parted ways.

Reliable sources confirm to us that Sanya and Rishabh, who reportedly started dating earlier in 2025, parted ways keeping it lowkey. The two have also unfollowed each other on social media.

Another source tells us, “Rishab is now dating someone else but keeping it hush hush”.

Sanya and Rishab never did a hard launch of their relationship. Infact, the two also ensured that they never got seen together. However, the paparazzi have spotted the former couple coming out of the same venue separately, a traditional celebrity culture to avoid getting clicked together.