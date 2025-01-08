Is Sanya Malhotra dating viral sitarist Rishab Sharma? Reddit is calling them a ‘good looking pair’ already

Sanya Malhotra recently impressed the audience with her sizzling dance moves in Sunidhi Chauhan's music video, Aankh. The actor has now once again grabbed attention with her photos with sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma surfacing on the internet. Fans speculate that the duo is dating. Sanya Malhotra and sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma spark dating rumours.(Instagram)

(Also Read: Sanya Malhotra ditches the meat; confesses she is falling in love with the new veggie life)

What's cooking, good looking?

A Reddit user shared a few pictures of Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma spending time together. In one of the photos, Sanya and Rishab were spotted together as the sitarist clicked a photo with a fan. Fans also spotted the duo attending the same event and posing with the same person in different photos. The photos have fans wondering if they are dating.

A Reddit user wrote, "I just want Sanya to be happy." Another commented, "What a good-looking pair! (Assuming they are a couple)." Another comment read, "If they are dating, good on them. Both are very talented." A fan also mentioned, "He usually comments on her posts, and she also likes his. I always got that kind of vibe from them. Hope they are, they look good together." Another Reddit user wrote, "They would make such a lovely (and talented) pair!"

Who is Rishab Rikhiram Sharma?

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is a sitar player and music composer. He was born into the Rikhi Ram family, which is well-known for producing skilled luthiers, who have made instruments for well-known sitar players. He is the last disciple of the late sitar virtuoso Pandit Ravi Shankar and an active advocate for mental health. He even offers free music therapy under his initiative Sitar For Mental Health.

Rishab has produced some noteworthy pieces, including Chanakya, which was influenced by the Veer Rasa. He became a sensation with his social media videos. He was invited to Washington, DC by the White House to perform solo at the first-ever Diwali party held at the US Presidential residence in 2022 and also entertained Indian athletes during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Sanya Malhotra is now awaiting the release of her upcoming movie, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf and is scheduled to release on April 18, 2025.