Exclusive| We will wait for Nushrratt to recover: Vicky Jain on Tiger Shroff's next

Debutant producer Vicky Jain has shot down buzz about delay in his film featuring Tiger Shroff and Nushrratt Bharuccha, after the actor underwent a spinal surgery post an accident in Bali. Vicky tells us, “We just have two songs left to film and Nushrratt has completed her part. We just wish her a speedy recovery and plan to wait for her to recover so she can join us in the promotions. Although, we completed most of the filming in August-September, we will release next year.” He adds that director Remo Dsouza is also busy with his other film Any Body Can Dream and the pending songs will be completed once he gets some time off.

Vicky Jain, Nushrratt Bharuccha

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Along with Tiger and Nushrratt , the film features Abhishek Banerjee and also marks the film debut of social media personality Elvish Yadav. Jain also had to deal with buzz of artistes complaining their dues weren’t paid in time by his production partners. He says, “I’m aware of those rumours and there was some confusion about the payment schedule, everyone’s dues have been cleared. As a first time producer I’m happy with how my film has turned out. Ankita Lokhande (wife) who has so much experience in this industry has been a great support and I’m only focusing on giving our film the best, that it deserves.”

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