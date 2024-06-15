Father's Day Special | Paritosh Tripathi: Pita poem changed my life overnight

Actor-poet Paritosh Tripathi says his rendition of the poem Pita roti hai, kapda hai, makaan hai changed the graph of his career and established him as a “serious kalakaar”. Paritosh Tripathi with his father late Prof Ramayan Tiwari

Paritosh recalls how it was that one Father’s Day episode that changed everything for him.

“Raaton raat meri zindagi badal gai, ussi se famous hua main. I was writing content and poems and reciting them as well. But the one that went viral was the recitation of poet late Om Vyas’s Pita during the Father’s Day episode in the TV show Super Dancer (2017). I am known as a comedian Mamaji but (after that rendition) people started taking me seriously. As an actor, I used to get lot of love but as a poet I get respect too,” says the Ludo (2020) actor.

He remembers the tough phase of his life when despite his father’s illness he would report for work.

“During those days, my father was in the intensive care unit at SGPGIMS, Lucknow. In between shots, I used to call my family to find out about his reports and his condition. After that I would report back on the sets while wearing a smile. But, there came a time when due to that poem, I broke down. The entire set was in tears and shooting had to be stalled. I lost my father on July 17 in Deoria, our hometown in UP,” he says.

He adds, “Life main jab kuchh acchha hota or I would feel low, I would miss him. In fact, I miss him every day. I wanted him to see me do well in my career, but it could not happen! I used to write since my college days but halka-phulka. I am the youngest of four siblings and after I lost him suddenly, I became mature... ekdum se.”

He wrote Jo bina ansoon, bina awaaz ke rota hai, woh baap hota hai on his father’s third death anniversary and his poem was later recited by actor Pankaj Tripathi.

“I had written four lines but before going to an interview Pankaj bhaiya asked me to share that poem and I completed it and sent it to him. My full poem was first time recited by bhaiya at that show after his father had passed away. It was a big honour for me. On Father’s Day, when people use meri boli hui ya likhi hui poem on social media it’s a tribute to all fathers. Just a message, please talk to your parents and take care of them. Ask those who have lost them!” ends Tripathi.

Paritosh Tripathi(Instagram)

After his recent release, Love Ki Arrange Marriage he will be seen in Hamare Baarah. He has completed the shoot for Anil Sharma’s 'Journey' with actor Nana Patekar and another film with actor Kay Kay Menon.