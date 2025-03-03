Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey rules out a return to Scream franchise because of this reason

Hollywood star Patrick Dempsey has put an end to speculation about his return to the Scream franchise, confirming that he will not be part of the upcoming seventh installment. Earlier reports had suggested that the Grey's Anatomy actor might reprise his role, but Patrick clarified that scheduling conflicts prevented his involvement. Patrick Dempsey has confirmed he won't return for Scream 7 due to scheduling conflicts

“It just didn’t work out and we were dealing with the fires and everything that was going on and the schedule didn’t work out, unfortunately,” Patrick told Variety in a recent interview, referencing the wildfires that ravaged areas around Los Angeles in January.

The 59-year-old previously played Detective Mark Kincaid in Scream 3 (2000) and was initially expected to return for Scream 4 (2011). However, due to scheduling commitments with Transformers: Dark of the Moon, he ultimately stepped away from the project. Last October, he mentioned on the Today show that discussions had taken place about his potential comeback, but he was "waiting on the script."

Behind the scenes, the franchise is experiencing a shift in its creative team. Kevin Williamson, the original writer of the Scream series, will take on the directorial role for the first time in Scream 7. Kevin's involvement has been met with enthusiasm, given his foundational influence on the series' tone and success.

Meanwhile, Scream 7 will see the return of franchise veterans Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, alongside Matthew Lillard, despite his character's apparent demise in the first film. Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown, who played siblings in the fifth and sixth installments, will also be back. New additions to the cast include Isabel May, Mark Consuelos, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, and Anna Camp.

However, not all original cast members are returning. Jenna Ortega, who played Tara Carpenter in the recent films, will not reprise her role due to scheduling conflicts. Additionally, Melissa Barrera, who portrayed Sam Carpenter, was dismissed from the project over controversial social media posts.