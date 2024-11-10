Patrick Dempsey says becoming 2023's ‘sexiest man alive’ made him anxious: ‘I needed to stay in shape’

Patrick Dempsey looks back

In an interview with People magazine, the 58-year-old spoke about the recognition. He was asked if he used the title to his advantage in any way.

To which, Patrick said, “No, it makes me more anxiety-ridden. I needed to stay in shape, to train more. But it’s amazing the reach it has. I think it’s a tremendous platform to do something positive with ... It's allowed me to talk about The Dempsey Center (which focuses on cancer care). Fame in itself is quite empty, but if you can do something, and you can be of service, that is truly what life is about and gives you meaning and joy”.

According to the actor, he doesn’t like to take the title too seriously. “It’s really good for one’s ego, but it’s so subjective. There are so many wonderful men that are out there who are attractive in many ways, either just physically or just who they are as a person, so you take it seriously enough to be grateful, but don’t take it too seriously, though,” admitted The Enchanted star.

Patrick is married to Jillian, 57, a makeup artist and founder of her own clean beauty line. He has been married to her since 1999. His children are 21-year-old Talula and 16-year-old twins Sullivan and Darby.

More about getting the honour

The past honorees of the title include names such as Idris Elba, David Beckham, Bradley Cooper, George Clooney and Matthew McConaughey. This year's pick will be revealed on November 12.