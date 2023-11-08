close_game
News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Patrick Dempsey named People Magazine's 2023 ‘sexiest man alive,’ says he was ‘completely shocked’

Patrick Dempsey named People Magazine's 2023 ‘sexiest man alive,’ says he was ‘completely shocked’

BySumanti Sen
Nov 08, 2023 01:57 PM IST

Patrick Dempsey has now taken over the title from 2022 honoree Chris Evans

‘Grey's Anatomy’ star Patrick Dempsey has been named People Magazine’s ‘sexiest man alive’ for 2023. He has now taken over the title from 2022 honoree Chris Evans. “I’m glad it’s happening at this point in my life,” the actor, 57, told People. “It’s nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive.”

Patrick Dempsey poses for photographers upon arrival at the TAG Heuer Carrera 60th anniversary party, April 20, 2023, in London (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Patrick Dempsey poses for photographers upon arrival at the TAG Heuer Carrera 60th anniversary party, April 20, 2023, in London (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Dempsey said he was "completely shocked" when he heard the news and thought it was a joke. “I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I’ve always been the bridesmaid!” he said.

“I’d completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good,” Dempsey added.

On being asked how his children would react to the news, Dempsey said they are “just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn’t be.” “Which is good, they keep me young,” he added.

Dempsey is married to Jillian, 57, a makeup artist and founder of her own clean beauty line. His children are 21-year-old Talula and 16-year-old twins Sullivan and Darby.

Dempsey is set to boast his racing skills in the Michael Mann–directed biopic Ferrari, releasing in December. He will play Italian driver Piero Taruffi. “I’d been following the movie for years, so I called Michael and said, ‘I want to discuss being a part of this,’” Dempsey said. “That taught me if you really want something, you have to do it yourself.”

Last year, Chris Evans was named People Magazine’s ‘sexiest man alive.’ "My mom will be so happy," he told People at the time. "She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."

His mom, Lisa, said at the time that she was extremely delighted at the news. "I am not surprised at all," she said. "Our family will be beside themselves."

Wednesday, November 08, 2023
