Gulshan Devaiah on giving marriage a second chance: We have started dating again

Gulshan Devaiah has started 2024 with a renewed determination to give his marriage to Kalliroi Tziafeta another chance, with the couple working on rekindling the love. The actor feels separation was crucial, saying the experience has taught them how to deal with the hiccups in a better way. Gulshan Devaiah got married to Kalliroi Tziafeta in 2012

Having married in 2012, the couple parted ways in 2020. After almost three years, Devaiah and Tziafeta, and recently started dating again.

“We both love each other dearly and have a deep bond that is still intact. We couldn’t make it work the first time around due to a variety of circumstances but our circumstances are not the same anymore, we’re not the same. We both grew individually into better versions of ourselves. The separation was crucial to that,” Devaiah tells us.

In fact, the actor feels they have grown since the first phase of your marriage, sharing, “I understand myself better. I’m more secure as a person and professional. I’m better at communicating, better at accepting things. I have more patience. I am better overall at understanding and handling things”.

“My external circumstances are also more favourable than before and most importantly I don’t suffer unnecessarily in my imagination,” says the Dahaad actor.

When it comes to how the relationship is going now, the 45-year-old mentions, “As of now it’s one day, one date at a time. We’ve started dating again and the most planning we currently do is find nice restaurants to go to or destinations to holiday in together. We are both careful not to overthink our current situation”.

This time, he is trying to balance his personal and professional life in a better way.

“It’s tough and it contributed greatly to the deterioration of our relationship earlier but we both worked on it and are getting better at keeping work and personal life separate. For example, I don’t take or make work calls or texts before 9am and after 7 pm and Sundays are no work talk days. I’m borrowing the benefits of a 9-5 type of schedule my parents used to work in… their work never came home. At some point, I’ll probably get an office for myself, so I can physically separate myself from work and personal space,” he says.

In terms of his professional goals, he is working on some projects, but he doesn’t like to express them openly. “I have a few long term goals but I never discuss them publicly because they’re personal. But what I can tell you is that, be it personal or professional, my idea is to be consistent & to keep growing, be it even in small increments,” he ends.