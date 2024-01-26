 Gulshan Devaiah on giving marriage a second chance: We have started dating again - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Cinema / Gulshan Devaiah on giving marriage a second chance: We have started dating again

Gulshan Devaiah on giving marriage a second chance: We have started dating again

BySugandha Rawal
Jan 26, 2024 12:31 PM IST

Actor Gulshan Devaiah opens up about giving his relationship with Kalliroi Tziafeta another chance

Gulshan Devaiah has started 2024 with a renewed determination to give his marriage to Kalliroi Tziafeta another chance, with the couple working on rekindling the love. The actor feels separation was crucial, saying the experience has taught them how to deal with the hiccups in a better way.

Gulshan Devaiah got married to Kalliroi Tziafeta in 2012
Gulshan Devaiah got married to Kalliroi Tziafeta in 2012

Having married in 2012, the couple parted ways in 2020. After almost three years, Devaiah and Tziafeta, and recently started dating again.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“We both love each other dearly and have a deep bond that is still intact. We couldn’t make it work the first time around due to a variety of circumstances but our circumstances are not the same anymore, we’re not the same. We both grew individually into better versions of ourselves. The separation was crucial to that,” Devaiah tells us.

In fact, the actor feels they have grown since the first phase of your marriage, sharing, “I understand myself better. I’m more secure as a person and professional. I’m better at communicating, better at accepting things. I have more patience. I am better overall at understanding and handling things”.

“My external circumstances are also more favourable than before and most importantly I don’t suffer unnecessarily in my imagination,” says the Dahaad actor.

When it comes to how the relationship is going now, the 45-year-old mentions, “As of now it’s one day, one date at a time. We’ve started dating again and the most planning we currently do is find nice restaurants to go to or destinations to holiday in together. We are both careful not to overthink our current situation”.

This time, he is trying to balance his personal and professional life in a better way.

“It’s tough and it contributed greatly to the deterioration of our relationship earlier but we both worked on it and are getting better at keeping work and personal life separate. For example, I don’t take or make work calls or texts before 9am and after 7 pm and Sundays are no work talk days. I’m borrowing the benefits of a 9-5 type of schedule my parents used to work in… their work never came home. At some point, I’ll probably get an office for myself, so I can physically separate myself from work and personal space,” he says.

In terms of his professional goals, he is working on some projects, but he doesn’t like to express them openly. “I have a few long term goals but I never discuss them publicly because they’re personal. But what I can tell you is that, be it personal or professional, my idea is to be consistent & to keep growing, be it even in small increments,” he ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On