Guru Purnima Special: Bollywood musicians talk about greatest learnings from their gurus

Jubin Nautiyal Guru: AR Rahman Ustad Zakir Hussain and Siddharth Mahadevan; Shankar Mahadevan and Anusha Mani; Gurdas Maan and Sagar Bhatia

Jubin Nautiyal and AR Rahman

I’ve always believed that learning in music never really stops and one person who constantly reminded me of that is A.R. Rahman sir. I first met him when I was just 18, and I still remember his advice: to wait until my voice naturally matures around the age of 21. That one line shifted everything for me. I returned home from Mumbai, spent years training, and in that time, I rediscovered my true voice. His humility despite such greatness taught me that the deeper you go into your art, the more grounded you become. That value of staying rooted while constantly evolving, has had a huge impact on me as a musician.

Shalmali Kholgade

Guru: Pritam

Shalmali Kholgade with Pritam

Years back, when Lat Lag Gayi had released and I was doing more shows than I should’ve been, Pritam da told me not to have the attitude of “make hay while the sun shines”. He told me to pace myself and look at my career as a “lambey race ka ghoda”. If I tire my voice and body doing shows I would not be able to perform in the studio and it will hamper my success in the future. I hold this advice very close amongst so many others he has imparted me over the years.

Stebin Ben

Guru: Arijit Singh

Stebin Ben and Arijit Singh

‘If there’s one artist who’s silently shaped the way I think about music, it’s Arijit Singh. Just hearing and watching him over the years has been like a masterclass in itself. He made me realise that people don’t connect to perfection, they connect to emotion. That’s something I hold on to even today to sing in a way that feels real, not rehearsed. Whether it’s a heartbreak song or a happy one, I try to live the moment through the song, it’s about making people feel something.”

Siddharth Mahadevan

Gurus - Ustad Zakir Hussain and Javed Akhtar

Ustad Zakir Hussain, Siddharth Mahadevan and Javed Akhtar

One core value I’ve learnt from Ustad Zakir Hussain ji was discipline with joy. He showed us that technical excellence and emotional expression go hand in hand. And beyond the music, he had a way of elevating everyone around him. That’s something I try to hold on to in my journey. Javed Akhtar sahab’s words have shaped the emotional core of so many songs that have defined generations. He writes with such clarity and depth that every lyric feels timeless, yet personal. He has a cultural conscience. His work continues to inspire and guide me — not just as a musician, but as a human being.

Shashwat Singh

Gurus: AR Rahman and Pritam

Pritam with Shashwat Singh

AR Rahman is a masterclass, not just in music, but also how humble he is. He has a deep respect for everyone around him. Pritam da stands out in terms of his energy and his trust in the people he works with. He gives you space as a singer, but also has this razor-sharp instinct for what will connect emotionally.

Sagar Bhatia

Guru: Gurdas Maan

Sagar Bhatia with Gurdas Maan

One person who has been my guru for the last 15 years is the legendary (singer) Gurdas Maan sahab. Main kabhi unke saath baithkar unse sangeet seekh nahin paaya, par aap jab mann hi mann kisi ko guru maan lete hain, unki performance, gaayaki, unka noor, aura aur stage presence sab aapke liye learnings bann jaate hain. Today, people like my performances, but I am not 2% of the artiste he is. When I met him for the first time, he hugged me aur tab joh aansu meri aakhon mein the, they were just to express my gratitude towards him. I just want to tell Gurdas Maan sahab: Thank you. Main jo bhi bann paaya hoon, sirf aapki wajah se bann paaya hoon.

DJ Sartek

Guru: DJ Tiësto

DJ Sartek and DJ Tiësto

I learned a powerful lesson from the legendary DJ Tiësto: as an artist, you have to evolve with the times and never get stuck in just one style. His ability to adapt without losing his identity taught me that reinvention isn’t a compromise, it’s a strength. Tiësto is the perfect example of this — he’s been at the forefront of the scene since the 1990s and continues to inspire generations of musicians.

DJ Sumit Sethi

Gurus: Mika Singh and Steve Aoki

DJ Sumit Sethi and Steve Aoki

I learnt the power of delivering a good, impressive live performance with passion from Mika paaji. Also, I’ve learnt a lot from Steve Aoki. From the way he goes about his music to his master showmanship, he creates an unforgettable experience for his audience. Aoki’s got an amazing music sensibility, talent for mixing and also the art of connecting with people with humility. I’ve been hugely inspired by him.

Aditya Narayan

Guru: Udit Narayan Jha

Udit Narayan Jha and Aditya Narayan

If there’s one person who’s been both my Guru and my greatest lesson, it’s my father, Udit Narayan. Watching him navigate decades of success with humility and unwavering dedication taught me that talent may open doors, but it’s character that keeps them open. The value he instilled in me is simple yet rare—never let success make you arrogant, and never let failure make you bitter. As a musician and as his son, I carry that wisdom with me every day.

Anusha Mani

Gurus: Shankar Mahadevan and Amar Haldipur

Shankar Mahadevan with Anusha Mani

There are two artists this industry whose lessons hold a high value in my life. The first is Shankar Mahadevan ji , singing for his films and touring with him for six years taught me the importance of collaboration and humility. To always be a student and keep learning . Also , watching him balance his work and personal life was truly inspiring. The second artist is my father-in-law Amar Haldipur who has worked with the best artists in the industry, including Lata Mangeshkar ji and Asha Bhosle ji and he taught me the importance of paying attention to lyrics and the importance of words and their emphasis in a song that could completely change the dynamics and the shape of a song. It’s a valuable lesson that I apply to songs that I sing or even listen to.