He was my greatest support, says Harish Bhimani on Ameen Sayani

Veteran voice artist Harish Bhimani shared a close bond with late radio legend Ameen Sayani. His death is a personal loss to him. A teary-eyed Bhimani tells us, “I was a chemical engineer with an MBA when I decided to take the dangerous plunge of becoming a voice artist and Ameen Sayani ji was my greatest support. Like my family members, he too was worried about the decision as being a voice artist was not an established profession back then.” Harish Bhimani with the late Ameen Sayani

Sharing how Sayani always supported him, Bhimani adds, “He was so empathetic and encouraging. He, too, was worried about my sudden career shift, but once he realised my love for it, he would say, ‘I know you are cut out for this. But don’t let it get to your head. I am with you.’ When I gave my audition, he made sure he wasn’t there. But after the edition, he gave me my first cheque.”

He adds that it was a substantial amount which encouraged him to take a private taxi from Regal Cinema in Mumbai’s Colaba area to Churchgate station. “This was in 1975. He was always truly happy about me taking strides. He was my mentor. I am in the middle of writing a chapter of his biography.”