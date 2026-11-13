I had never celebrated Chhath Puja before Yeh Prem Mol Liya, says Ayushmann Khurrana

Ahead of Chhath Puja, Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates the spirit of the festival with the special song Bulaye Chhathi Maa from Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, co-starring Sharvari. The song captures the faith, devotion and traditions associated with the festival, offering a glimpse into the emotional significance of Chhath Puja, one of India's most revered festivals, celebrated with great devotion in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and by communities across the country, from Delhi and Mumbai to West Bengal, Odisha and beyond.

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo: Mourya Dandu)

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For Ayushmann, the song holds a particularly special place as it gave him an opportunity to experience Chhath Puja for the very first time. Coming from a Punjabi family, the actor had never celebrated the festival before and found the experience of being part of its traditions during the film's shoot both new and deeply moving.

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Sharvari and Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Looking back at the shoot, Ayushmann said, “As a Punjabi, I had never celebrated Chhath Puja before, so experiencing the festival for the first time was special for me. What stood out to me was the emotion and significance attached to Chhath and how beautifully it brings people together. Every ritual has its own meaning, with so much faith and devotion behind it. For me, it was much more than just shooting a song; I got to be part of a beautiful tradition that was completely new to me.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, "There was also a very special moment before we shot the Chhath Puja climax sequence. Sooraj ji brought the entire cast together and played the Chhath Puja song for us. It was such an emotional moment that everyone had tears in their eyes. That stayed with all of us and made the sequence even more meaningful. The entire cast was moved by the way Soorajji approached the Chhath sequence and the importance he gave to capturing its traditions and sentiments in the most realistic way." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "There was also a very special moment before we shot the Chhath Puja climax sequence. Sooraj ji brought the entire cast together and played the Chhath Puja song for us. It was such an emotional moment that everyone had tears in their eyes. That stayed with all of us and made the sequence even more meaningful. The entire cast was moved by the way Soorajji approached the Chhath sequence and the importance he gave to capturing its traditions and sentiments in the most realistic way." {{/usCountry}}

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With Chhath Puja being celebrated by millions of devotees across the country, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the song captures the spirit of faith, gratitude and togetherness that lies at the heart of the festival. With Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Ayushmann steps into the world of Sooraj Barjatya, a filmmaker known for celebrating family, festivals and the traditions that bind us, as music and emotion come together to bring the spirit of India's cultural heritage to the screen.

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