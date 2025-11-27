IFFI 2025 | Ramesh Sippy on Dharmendra: We'll have other good actors, but there will be no one like him again

As an audience member asked the filmmaker about the legend, he replied, “It’s been difficult talking about him. It (Dharmendra's death) just happened. I think he was the most wonderful man, one of the finest ever. That place will never be filled by anybody else. I am sure we will have other actors who are good, but there will be no Dharmendra again. He was absolutely magnificent, both as a human being and as an actor.”

Director Ramesh Sippy remembered late actor Dharmendra while speaking at the 56th International Film Festival of India on Thursday. The session was titled ‘50 years of Sholay: Why Sholay still resonates’.

Ramesh and Dharmendra’s friendship lasted for five decades until the latter’s death at the age of 89 this week. Sholay, in which Dharam played the role of Veeru, had catapulted him into superstardom, apart from the rest of the cast. The restored version of the classic in 4K will be released in theatres across India on December 12.

“I will miss him a lot,” Ramesh added, “I recently messaged and met Sunny and Bobby. I just don’t know what to say except that all of us here will join in wishing him the very best in his new home, wherever he is.”