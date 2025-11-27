Hema Malini breaks silence on Dharmendra’s death with emotional note: ‘My loss is indescribable’

Hema Malini has posted a message on Twitter, three days after husband Dharmendra’s death. She remembered him as a friend and someone she would always go to in moments of need. Hema Malini with Dharmendra

“Dharam ji❤️

He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them.

As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever.

My personal loss is indescribable and the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life.😢After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments….”she wrote.

Dhamendra's death on Monday

Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, closing a monumental chapter in Indian cinema. His final rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle.

Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone were among the first to arrive at the cremation ground to offer condolences to the Deol family. Amitabh Bachchan, Saira Banu, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Zayed Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi, Anil Sharma, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and many others also came together to pay their last respects.

The beloved star, often called the He Man of Indian Cinema, had been unwell for a while. He was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on November 10 after a decline in his health. Two days later, he was discharged as his family chose to continue his treatment at home. Despite their efforts, he passed away on November 24.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife Prakash Kaur; his second wife, actress Hema Malini; and six children — Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeta, and Ajeita from his first marriage, and Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second.

Celebrated as one of the most iconic stars of his generation, Dharmendra delivered unforgettable performances in films such as Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, and Anupama. His on-screen range, enduring charm, and deep influence on Hindi cinema left an indelible mark.

His passing has prompted an outpouring of grief across the country, with fans and colleagues remembering him through heartfelt tributes that capture the lasting legacy he leaves behind.