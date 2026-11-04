Imran Khan, Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez: Indian actors who possess international citizenships

As Imran Khan had to render an unconditional apology for participating in the recent protests due to being an American passport holder, a fact that many seemed unaware about, here’s a list of Indian actors who have been working in the country but hold international passports.

Indian celebs with Non-Indian passport

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Imran Khan: Born in Wisconsin, US in 1983 to an Anglo-Indian father and a Muslim mother of Pashtun and Arab descent, Imran is an American citizen by birth and holds an OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) card.

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Alia Bhatt: Daughter to Indian filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Kashmiri-Pandit mother with a German descent Soni Razdan, who herself is a British citizen, Alia holds a British passport.

Katrina Kaif: Katrina, a British citizen, was born in British Hong Kong to a Muslim father of Kashmiri descent and her mother is an English lawyer and a charity worker.

Jacqueline Fernandez: Jacqueline’s father is a Sri Lankan Burgher, and her mother is of Malaysian and Canadian descent. Born in Bahrain, the actor is a Sri Lankan national and has even represented the country globally at Miss Universe 2006.

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{{^usCountry}} Shibani Dandekar: Shibani was born in Pune to a Marathi family, but grew up in Australia where her father is a theatre actor and her mother works in Qantas Airways. She is an Australian citizen and holds a OCI card. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shibani Dandekar: Shibani was born in Pune to a Marathi family, but grew up in Australia where her father is a theatre actor and her mother works in Qantas Airways. She is an Australian citizen and holds a OCI card. {{/usCountry}}

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Nora Fatehi: With a Moroccan descent from both her parent’s sides, Nora was born and raised in Toronto, Canada and holds a Canadian citizenship.

Kalki Koechlin: Kalki’s French parents came to India after adopting Hinduism and the actor was born in Puducherry but holds a French passport.

Nargis Fkhri: Born in Queens, New York City, Nargis’ father is a Pakistani while her mother is a Czech national. The actor herself holds an American passport.

Sunny Leone: Sunny was born in Sarnia, Ontario, Canada to Sikh Indian Punjabi parents, and by birth, holds a Canadian passport.

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Diljit Dosanjh: Born in Punjab in a Sikh family, Diljit resides in the US, and as per media reports, he gave up his Indian citizenship and has a US passport since 2022.

Alaya F: Alaya was born to Indian actor Pooja Bedi in Los Angeles when she was settled in the US, and thus, by birth holds an American citizenship.

Banita Sandhu: Born and brought up in Caerleon, Wales to first-generation British Indian Sikh parents, Banita is a British citizen with a British passport.