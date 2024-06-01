Jim Sarbh to be a part of Nikhil Advani’s Freedom At Midnight: Source

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani started the shoot of his next project Freedom at Midnight in February. While the cast of the upcoming historical political drama series has both British and Indian actors, including Arif Zakaria, Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra, and Rajendra Chawla. Now, we have exclusively learnt that actor Jim Sarbh has also joined the web show, which will stream on Sony LIV. Jim Sarbh in Freedom At Midnight

The series is based on the book Freedom at Midnight, written by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins. It narrates the story of India’s freedom struggle and is set in the late 1940s. “Everything is under process currently, the shoot is going on. The release date of the series will be around mid next year. The makeup of Gandhi, historic set, and the whole aesthetic and theme of the late 1940s is taking time to shoot,” says the source.

The little birdie also tells us that Sarbh has already started shooting for his part. “Jim started shooting for his role a few days ago. He was quite excited to try his hands on another historical drama after Padmavat (2019),” the source adds that he only has a “cameo”. “He will only be shooting for a few days because it’s a short role. He is playing one of the major and impactful historic characters, but only for a brief period.”

Sarbh has already worked with Advani in their series Rocket Boys so there was also a sense of familiarity. “They both have known each other since that time. Nikkhil loves Jim’s work and was keen to bring him on board. He knew he was the best fit for the role,” the source adds.