More than two months after Mirzapur: The Movie released, actor Jitendra Kumar is savouring its success and the wider audience it has brought him beyond OTT. With the film closing its theatrical run at a reported ₹300 crore+ worldwide, his portrayal of Bablu Pandit and equation with Ali Fazal’s Guddu continue to draw appreciation “Honestly, when we were making Mirzapur: The Movie, we were focused on telling the story and making our characters believable. We didn’t sit and think that Bablu and Guddu would become an iconic jodi,” says Jitendra, adding, “Ali and I had a very natural equation, and I think that translated on screen. Their relationship had a certain innocence and warmth despite the world they were surrounded by. The love that the audience gave them was completely unexpected and very special.”

Jitendra Kumar

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Quiz him on how it felt playing a character who relies so heavily on brains and strategy in a world dominated by brawn and violence, and he shares, “That contrast was actually what made my role interesting for me. He isn’t the person who is going to pick up a gun first or use physical strength to solve a problem. His strength is his mind. He observes, calculates, and thinks ahead. I enjoyed playing that side of him because it also meant that his silence or a small reaction could sometimes tell you a lot about what was happening in his head.”

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Looking back at the explosive success of the franchise, how does he think playing Bablu shifted people’s perception and love for him? “I think Bablu definitely introduced me to a different set of audiences than Sachiv Abhishek Tripathi (from Panchayat),” reflects Jitendra. “

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{{^usCountry}} Prodded on the experience of stepping into a dark, action-packed world for his ultimate big-screen outing for the first time, the actor explains, “Being part of Mirzapur: The Movie was an exciting experience for me. Gurmeet (Singh-director) and Puneet Krishna have made a film that clicked big time with everyone. The way they have built the narrative, brought the characters to life as an actor gave me an opportunity to explore different layers of acting and bring it on silver screen was extremely special.”On a concluding note, he adds, "For me, of course, things are on a bigger track. There’s quite a bit to look forward to; I have Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain, Dalimb, and Panchayat Season 5 coming up, along with a few other exciting projects in the pipeline that I’m looking forward to in the new year." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prodded on the experience of stepping into a dark, action-packed world for his ultimate big-screen outing for the first time, the actor explains, “Being part of Mirzapur: The Movie was an exciting experience for me. Gurmeet (Singh-director) and Puneet Krishna have made a film that clicked big time with everyone. The way they have built the narrative, brought the characters to life as an actor gave me an opportunity to explore different layers of acting and bring it on silver screen was extremely special.”On a concluding note, he adds, "For me, of course, things are on a bigger track. There’s quite a bit to look forward to; I have Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain, Dalimb, and Panchayat Season 5 coming up, along with a few other exciting projects in the pipeline that I’m looking forward to in the new year." {{/usCountry}}

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