Kiara Advani’s new magazine cover is so unrecognisable, confused fans ask ‘Is Kiara Advani in the room with us?’

Kiara Advani is the latest star to grace the cover of Harper's Bazaar. The actor, who has been making headlines for her over-the-top looks in the upcoming film Gamechanger alongside superstar Ram Charan, was dressed in a gorgeous Shearling coat from the Michael Kors Fall Winter 2024 collection. But while her striking black ensemble for the December issue has turned heads, it’s her appearance that has left netizens questioning, “Is that really Kiara?” Kiara Advani's newest magazine cover

When Kiara posted the cover photo on her Instagram on Tuesday, many followers noticed that she didn’t quite look like herself. Several fans pointed out that she bore a striking resemblance to Deepika Padukone. One Reddit user commented, “She’s lowkey giving Deepika Padukone vibes, or is it just me?” Another chimed in, saying, “Look at her recent photos—not just the hair and makeup, but even her mannerisms and way of speaking have started resembling Deepika. Miss Ma'am is reaching!” Others were equally confused, with one saying, “Why did I think this was DP?”

Netizens were comparing her to Deepika Padukone

The comparisons didn’t stop there. Many others weighed in, noting she also resembled other Bollywood stars like Esha Deol, Seema Sajdeh, Malaika Arora and Priyanka Chopra — the list is endless. “Kinda looks like Seema Khan and Esha Deol,” wrote one user, while another added, “She looks like Esha Deol and Deepika Padukone too.” A third commented, “Why does she look like Malaika Arora now?” Others seemed perplexed, with one admitting, "No disrespect, but if I didn’t know this was Kiara, I’d have thought she was Malaika Arora." Another quipped, “PC Lite.” One comment that encapsulated everyone's thoughts was, “Oh yes! So much like Seema. Kiara literally resembles everybody.”

Many others weighed in, noting she also resembled other Bollywood stars

It’s clear that Kiara’s new look has sparked some curiosity — does she really resemble so many others, or is it just the magic of the cover? What do you think?