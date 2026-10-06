Mahima Makwana on Musafir Cafe Season 2: Can’t wait to see how the story unfolds: I can’t wait to see how the story unfolds

With the second season of the OTT series Musafir Cafe officially on the cards, actor Mahima Makwana confirms that pre-production including the scripting is currently underway. “Yes, it couldn’t have gotten more exciting with the official announcement having been made. Preparations have already started, and it is in the pre-production stage. I can’t wait to see how the story unfolds with the core characters, Chander, Sudha and Preeti coming back once more.”

Mahima Makwana

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Reflecting on her experience working alongside Vikrant Massey, Makwana highlights their strong off-screen rapport. She shares, “Vikrant is an incredible artist and human. We have worked together earlier, so we shared common thoughts on so many things. The characters we play are evolved as humans, and to portray them well on screen, there has to be maturity in the bonding that actors share; I shared that with Vikrant.”

On how she views her journey from TV to films and, more recently, to OTT—and whether it has gotten tougher, she notes, “It’s all about how one perceives things. As an individual grows, it becomes important to realise that the journey is supposed to be a roller coaster; whatever phases you live, always know it’s all transient. I enjoy whatever comes my way. It may have started from TV for me way back in 2008 (Mohe Rang De) as a child artiste, when we all were glued to television screens with limited content, to OTT with so much happening it’s all part of my journey.”

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing the long-standing conversations around industry dynamics, Makwana adds, “The insider-outsider debate is done with. Let’s not pay heed to this debate altogether; we all know how the world functions. If we look around, we would realise that only a fraction of people working in our industry belong to a film background. And if anybody has an advantage, not using it would be a fool. My focus is to have blinkers and keep moving.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing the long-standing conversations around industry dynamics, Makwana adds, “The insider-outsider debate is done with. Let’s not pay heed to this debate altogether; we all know how the world functions. If we look around, we would realise that only a fraction of people working in our industry belong to a film background. And if anybody has an advantage, not using it would be a fool. My focus is to have blinkers and keep moving.” {{/usCountry}}

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Looking ahead, the actor reveals, “There is a film that will be announced soon, Musafir Cafe 2 is already under pre-production, and there is another really special announcement that will be a surprise for all.”