Mom actor Abhimanyu Singh: Selfiee started a colourful chapter in my career

Known for playing power-packed roles of an antagonist, Mom (2017) and Sooryavanshi (2021) actor Abhimanyu Singh feels happy to break the villain mould and play comic as well as intense roles in upcoming projects. Actor Abhimanyu Singh on his visit to Lucknow for shoot of Crash Boom Bang(HT Photo)

“It was a breather for an actor. Very few people are aware that in theatre, I have done a lot of comedy plays, and I was loved as a comic actor before Gulaal (2009) happened. After Selfiee the audience and makers saw me in a new light. It started a new chapter in my career. For my current film (Crash Boom Bang), I have been offered something new where I am playing a villain who is scary yet very funny,” says the Bhaukaal (2020) actor on his visit to Lucknow.

Singh asserts it was tough to change his image in the industry. “It’s true that a lot of actors are not able to do this in their entire career. For the switch to happen, you need to train in such a way that you can bring forward all colours else in no time comedy becomes tragedy. Theatre provided me with a strong base, and I have worked a lot on myself. I feel that there is lot inside me that can be explored and exploited as an actor.”

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (2022) actor says he has an interesting line up of projects ahead. “I will be next seen in the third season of Chacha Vidhyayak Hain Humare and the second season of Inspector Avinash will see me as a brutal villain called Devi. Then, I am doing this comedy film and Khakee2 is also in writing stage.”

Working in regional films too gives him an edge. “I will be seen in Malayalam film Lucifer 2 as an antagonist opposite Mohanlal sir, in Tamil films OG with Pawan Kalyan and Devara1 with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Regional cinema gives me the option to be selective in Bollywood. Hopefully, soon the audience will see me playing a positive lead in a film and a web both,” says the actor on a signing off note.