Abhimanyu Singh on playing a transgender: It was challenging to break my body language as I’ve mostly done macho roles

Actor Abhimanyu Singh has showed his acting prowess in multiple projects such as Rakta Charitra (2010), Jazbaa (2015), Taish (2018) among others. However, the actor calls his portrayal in the recent web series Inspector Avinash one of the most challenging one he has done so far. Singh played a transgender character called Devi in the Randeep Hooda-starrer show. Abhimanyu Singh played a transgender in Inspector Avinash

“I’ve mostly done macho roles. So, breaking my body language while playing a trans was a big deal. I had to look completely convincing of what I was doing, and that required a lot of patience. It was taking me more than one and a half hours to get ready, along with my hair and other things,” tells us Singh, who has mostly done intense roles in the past.

The 48-year-old further goes on to share that he had to undergo a lot of preparation to get into the skin of this character and that was also met with certain challenges.

“It was a lot of hard work preparing for this role. I had to shave my legs and hands, and that also we all realised after they draped a saree on me. I almost had a heart attack that day because that was the first time I was wearing these clothes (laughs). Once I wore them, I was comfortable,” says Singh, adding, “But, it still was challenging because it had to be completely bang on. A little bit of caricature-ish acting or overacting would have completely spoiled the game completely.”

While Singh is content with his career trajectory and the projects that are coming his way, he expresses his desire to play lead roles some day. “I am expecting and want to play the protagonist soon. The story should revolve around my character,’ he continues, “By that logic, the kind of roles I want to really do, and the best, is yet to come. Whatever roles that are coming my way, I try to make them more meaningful and give full conviction to that character,” concludes the actor, who will next be seen next in NTR 30.