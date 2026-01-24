Mouni Roy harassed on stage at Haryana event, issues statement: ‘We are their guests and they harass us…’

According to Mouni, the situation worsened once she reached the stage. Two men at the front made lewd comments, obscene gestures, and resorted to name-calling. “On stage is even a better story. Two uncles stood right in front, making lewd remarks showing me lewd hand gestures, name-calling. I realised that and first politely gestured to them don’t do it to which they started throwing roses at me. Is when mid performance i walked towards the stage exit but immediately came back to finish my performance. They didn’t stop even after that and no family or organisers moved them from up front,” she wrote.

She wrote: “Had an event in Karnal last and I’m disgusted with the behaviour of the guests specially two uncles who are well aged to be grandparents. As the event started and walked towards the stage uncles and family members (all men) put their hands on my waist to click pictures (sic).” When she objected, she was reportedly met with hostility. “Didn’t like it when i said ‘sir pl remove your hand’,” she added.

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy has spoken out about a disturbing incident at a recent event in Karnal, Haryana. She was allegedly harassed by audience members, including elderly men. The actor shared her experience on Instagram stories, revealing that as she walked towards the stage, several male family members touched her waist under the pretext of taking photographs.

Despite being overwhelmed, the actor returned to complete her performance. She expressed concern for other women entering the industry, saying: “If someone like me has to go through this I can only imagine what new girls starting to work and do shows must be. Im humiliated traumatised and want the authorities to take action for these intolerable behaviour (sic).”

Calling for strict measures, Mouni emphasised that artists are simply trying to earn an honest living. “We are artists trying to earn an honest living through our craft. Wonder what these men would do if their friends behaved the same with their daughters sisters or any family members shame on you! (sic).”

She also posted another story saying, "Have to also mention that the stage was on a height and these uncles were making videos low angel. When someone asked them to stop they abused em. I love my country our people our traditions but this? The guts. The entitlement of being men. O never put up anything negative i go through. But this. Have no words.

Have no expression or abuse that would make any sense for this behaviour. We as actors go to these events to wish the bride and the groom to add to their celebration. We are their guests and they harass us like this. Yuk.”