Musafir Cafe author Divya Prakash Dubey: Lucknow is the core of my stories

Author Divya Prakash Dubey is basking in the overwhelming response to the OTT adaptation of his book Musafir Cafe. During a visit to his hometown, he reflects on how the city and his experiences there have deeply shaped his storytelling.

Author Divya Prakash Dubey on his visit to Lucknow (Photo: Deep Saxena)

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“The roof of my house is the base of all my stories. It may sound philosophical, but when nothing much was happening in life, joh bechaini chhat pe tahelte hue mehsoos ki wahi mera adhaar hai! I did my schooling and my first job here. I got very emotional when someone shared a photo of a big Musafir Cafe hoarding that was visible from my home’s roof,” says Dubey.

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He reveals that while his books may be set in different cities, their emotional and creative roots remain firmly anchored in Lucknow. “The reassurance that mohalle ke bhaiyya offer, with a hand on your shoulder and the promise that sab ho jayega, gave me the confidence to believe that things will work out. The essence of my stories lies in Lucknow.”

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Divya revisiting his chai days on his visit to Lucknow

That railway platform seat!

{{^usCountry}} He recalls how his book’s protagonist had a city connection. “In Musafir Cafe, Chander’s bechaini is what I have felt in Lucknow. I used to take an auto to Charbagh railway station and sit on a platform berth for hours and just watch people going about their life. I used to make back stories watching them. A lot of dialogues and subplots in the series have a base in Lucknow. So, for me the metaphor is: Musafir Cafe and the station is the juncture where people come, meet and go, making memories!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He recalls how his book’s protagonist had a city connection. “In Musafir Cafe, Chander’s bechaini is what I have felt in Lucknow. I used to take an auto to Charbagh railway station and sit on a platform berth for hours and just watch people going about their life. I used to make back stories watching them. A lot of dialogues and subplots in the series have a base in Lucknow. So, for me the metaphor is: Musafir Cafe and the station is the juncture where people come, meet and go, making memories!” {{/usCountry}}

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He connects with cricketer MS Dhoni catching a train in his biopic. “I still get goosebumps when I see it. Catching the bus or train at the spur of the moment is the genesis of the story and my life too – else I would have also been stuck in a 9-5 job.”

During a book reading session at Universal Booksellers

He recalls a life-changing moment that happened at the railway platform. “A fan of Osho (Acharya Rajneesh), I picked a book and that uncle quoted ₹250. I asked for a discount and he replied: ‘beta, iski har line 250 rupay ki hai’ and that stirred me. It taught me a wisdom of life that no management school will tell and my perception about reading and thinking changed!”

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Divya signing books

Nostalgia

Coming back to the city where he used to browse books and now signing books for readers fills him with nostalgia. “I remember spending hours at Universal Booksellers when I was doing my engineering coaching at Hazratganj. Now, signing books for readers at the same place is very special. Before this I signed over 500 copies at the book festival. I remember going to roadside stalls like in Lalbagh to get gems which are out of print.”

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Divya with the cast of Musafir Cafe

‘Musafir Cafe did wonders’

The author says that the Musafir Cafe series has not only opened doors for him but for many other Hindi authors. “It’s truly a chamatkaar for a Hindi author. After the series was released, people who weren’t readers started buying my books. They are now picking up my new book, Almost Pyaar, as well as my earlier works. I’m also hearing from them that other family members are also reading.”

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He adds, “Since the series premiered, book sales have increased manifold, and the book is now available in English as well. People are trying to find answers in the book. As an author, the show has elevated my identity. It’s unprecedented and I am now easily getting my revised fee too (laughs).”