Navratri 2026 | The air changes and the festive mode turns on: Actor Harshita Gaur on fasting and celebrations

Navratri is here, and actor Harshita Gaur is ready to embrace the ‘nine days of power.’ For her, the festival represents a deep connection to the deity and the divine. “The festival, for me, is the whole essence of Durga Maa and feminine energy,” she says."

Actor Harshita Gaur

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The first day of Navratri is purely about aesthetics for Harshita Gaur. 'I get very excited about all these things. I always follow the festive colour code beginning from day one. The first day starts with the big puja and wearing the assigned colour for the day; that’s how it should be, I feel."

Regarding the ritual of fasting, Harshita shares how the atmosphere itself dictates her mood: “As Navratri begins, the air changes and the festive mode turns on. Apne aap hi aap khush rehne lagte ho—it’s a beautiful emotion. I fast on the first and last day and other than that I feel incomplete if I don’t observe the rituals throughout.”

The actor shares that the highlight of her festival, however, remains Ashtami (the eighth day). “Ashtami remains my favourite; since I was a child, I have always related to this day in particular. Celebrating Ashtami with Chole, Puri, and Halwa—I think that makes it my most cherished. While fasting, I love to keep it classic with Sabudana Khichdi and Tikki; muh mein paani aa jata hain, (laughs).”

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{{^usCountry}} Growing up in a Bengali society in Delhi, her fondest memories of Navratri are tied to neighbourhood celebrations and gatherings. “Those nine days were just full of fun, a lot of activities, competitions, and dancing in the evening; everybody used to look forward to my dance.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Growing up in a Bengali society in Delhi, her fondest memories of Navratri are tied to neighbourhood celebrations and gatherings. “Those nine days were just full of fun, a lot of activities, competitions, and dancing in the evening; everybody used to look forward to my dance.” {{/usCountry}}

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“I’m very happy that I got to do Vindhya Vasani, a song on Durga Maa for Mirzapur The Movie. It was a delight and a blessing in disguise,” she shares. As a trained Kathak dancer, the song brought out a unique energy and a connection with the Goddess she felt perfectly channelled in her performance.

For her an ideal Navratri evening, whether it’s a Garba night out or a quiet puja, she admits, “I am more towards Puja. But I have been part of Garba and Dandiya all throughout my growing up years, and still, whenever I get time from work, I love being part of Garba night outs with industry friends for sure.”

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On the work front with the recent success of Mirzapur: The Movie and Waiting behind her, she is looking forward to what’s next in her career. “I feel like I’m in a space where, as an actor, I want to explore more. Soon, you will see me in a horror show, Anarth, due early next year. And with Mata Rani’s blessing, I am keeping my fingers crossed for more great opportunities to come my way.” Rapid-Fire

One word that describes Navratri for you?

Feminine power is what I describe Navratri as.

​Sabudana Khichdi or Kuttu ki Puri?

Oh tough, Sabudana Khichdi or Kuttu ki Puri? I think I would say Sabudana Khichdi.

​Garba steps: Expert level or energetic amateur?

Oh, 100% energetic, amateur. Garba steps, I think after a point, it’s fine. Just the energy for me, I think is more exciting than being that expert level garba dancer.Ultra-traditional ghagra or a modern Indo-western spin?

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Traditional ghagra-choli

Classical mudras during garba, or go full Bollywood?

Full Bollywood!