For actor Niti Taylor, who was last seen in Alliance, Navratri brings back memories of colourful outfits, bangles and carefree evenings spent watching people dance. With Gujarati roots, the festival has always been close to her heart. “Having Gujarati roots, there’s always been a special connection with the celebrations. For me, it’s nine days of happiness, positivity, devotion, music, dancing, and just being surrounded by good energy,” she tells us. “As children, festivals felt so magical because we had absolutely no worries. We just wanted to dress up, dance, eat, and have fun!”

Niti Taylor on Navratri: Respecting women shouldn’t be limited to nine days of worshipping a goddess

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While work commitments now make it difficult to celebrate all nine days, Taylor makes sure she doesn’t miss out entirely. “That little girl in me still gets excited about Navratri. The only difference is that now I have to actually make time for it!”

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And once she’s on the garba floor, there’s little stopping her. “I absolutely love dancing. I can manage pretty well, and once I get the steps and the rhythm, there’s no stopping me. Although, if somebody suddenly starts doing complicated steps, I’ll definitely be looking at the person next to me!” she laughs. Her playlist includes Nagada Sang Dhol, Chogada and Dholida. “When the music is good, who cares if you miss a step or two? Just enjoy yourself!” she says. In Mumbai, Nesco and singer Falguni Pathak’s garba nights are among her favourite haunts. “The energy, the music, the crowd, it’s just something else!” The dancing, however, comes at a price. “I dance so much that the next morning, the first person I’m calling is my massage didi to come and save me!”

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{{^usCountry}} But amid the celebrations, Taylor has a concern. “I think it’s really sad that we’re still having to discuss women’s safety, especially during a festival that celebrates the strength and power of women. Every woman deserves to go out, celebrate, dance, dress however she wants, and return home safely. That shouldn’t be a privilege; it should be normal,” she says. Calling for proper security, monitoring and trained staff at venues, she adds, “Respecting women shouldn’t be limited to nine days of worshipping a goddess. It should be something we practise every single day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But amid the celebrations, Taylor has a concern. “I think it’s really sad that we’re still having to discuss women’s safety, especially during a festival that celebrates the strength and power of women. Every woman deserves to go out, celebrate, dance, dress however she wants, and return home safely. That shouldn’t be a privilege; it should be normal,” she says. Calling for proper security, monitoring and trained staff at venues, she adds, “Respecting women shouldn’t be limited to nine days of worshipping a goddess. It should be something we practise every single day.” {{/usCountry}}

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When it comes to festive fashion, the actor prefers traditional looks with a modern touch. “Getting ready is half the fun! I love colours, beautiful jewellery, mirror work, and traditional outfits. Give me a gorgeous chaniya choli, statement earrings, some bangles, and I’m happy,” says the 31-year-old. She also likes to balance traditional dressing with comfort, especially when she plans to dance for hours.

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Despite enjoying large-scale events, Taylor has a soft corner for neighbourhood garba nights, where everyone from children to grandparents joins in. For her, the charm lies in seeing people of different ages celebrate together, without worrying about who looks or dances the best. “You don’t have to be Gujarati to enjoy it! Music and dance are universal, and garba has this infectious energy that brings everyone together,” she signs off.

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