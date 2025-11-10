Parvathy Thiruvothu: Audiences don’t care about language now, they just want a good story

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu, who has been a part of Malayalam and Tamil cinema for over 17 years and marks eight years since her Bollywood debut Qarib Qarib Singlle today, feels that the lines between Hindi and regional cinema have blurred significantly since then. She shares, “Audiences no longer care about language; they just want an honest story. That’s a beautiful change because it pushes all of us to work harder and stay true to our craft.” Parvathy Thiruvothu

Parvathy adds, “Earlier, I used to think regional cinema, especially in the South, was more rooted, while Hindi films often followed certain set formulas. But that distinction doesn’t exist anymore. The kind of storytelling emerging from Hindi cinema today is far more authentic and experimental than it used to be. At the same time, southern industries have opened up to a global audience, especially after OTT. So, I feel both worlds are learning from each other now.”

The 37-year-old credits this change to the audience: “The audience has become the biggest game-changer. They’re far more aware, intelligent, and demanding. You can’t fool them with the same old ideas anymore.”

Reflecting on her journey since then, Parvathy admits she’s become far more selective about the projects she takes up. “Sometimes a script looks great, but if the energy with the team doesn’t feel right, I know it’s not for me. I’ve learned to listen to my instincts,” she explains.

Parvathy, who had the chance to work with actor Irrfan Khan in his 2017 film Qarib Qarib Singlle, says the movie ‘changed her perspective as an actor’. “Working with Irrfan sir was one of the greatest blessings of my life. He was such a generous co-actor, there was never any sense of hierarchy, only mutual respect and curiosity. He made every moment on set lighter, and that energy was contagious,” shares Parvathy, as the movie marks its eighth anniversary.

Recalling her first meeting with Irrfan Khan, she adds, “It was January, during our script reading session. It happened to be his birthday that day, and we ended up cutting a cake together, with Sutapa ma’am there too. That moment will always be special to me because it marked the beginning of something great.”

She concludes, “He taught me that acting isn’t about performing; it’s about being. His silences spoke louder than most dialogues ever could. That changed the way I approached my own work.”