Actor Preetika Rao, known for shows such as Laal Ishq and Beintehaa, tied the knot on October 20 in a traditional ceremony at the Art of Living ashram in Bengaluru, with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in attendance. For the actor, choosing the venue was key to making her wedding the deeply spiritual occasion she had always envisioned. "A wedding for me is a very sacred moment, and I wanted to have it conducted at a sacred space. The Art of Living ashram in Bengaluru has beautiful venues where devotees can get married with the blessings of Gurudev. The wedding was conducted by the ashram's own gurukul-trained Vedic pandits, and it was a typical wedding I had envisioned for myself," she tells us.

Preetika Rao on her intimate wedding: Keeping my husband's identity private was a mutual decision

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While Preetika shared pictures from her wedding on social media on November 13, she chose not to reveal her husband's name or face. Explaining the decision, the 34-year-old says, "My husband is a very private person and is also not connected to my industry. Also, today with AI and other technology, you can easily stalk people and misuse pictures. So, as a family, we collectively decided to reveal the wedding picture on Instagram in a manner that protects his privacy. I feel today it has become imperative to be mindful about the consequences of letting out our private life on public display to total strangers!"

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Preetika Rao wedding

Recalling how they first met three years ago, Preetika reveals that the two crossed paths at a spiritual event in Bengaluru. "It was a three-day event and I very much intuitively knew he was the guy for me because he is modern yet very spiritual in his daily life, and a spiritual partner was very important for me." She adds that he had known her uncle since childhood, which helped their families connect. "Although both of us are very conservative and family approval was important to us, I intuitively knew he was the one for me."

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{{^usCountry}} Despite having over 400 guests in attendance, Preetika says she was more particular about the wedding rituals than an extravagant set-up. The wedding followed Tamil-Iyer customs, with the actor opting for a traditional nine-yard Kanjeevaram silk sari. "My wedding was grand, but it was not extravagant. I personally do not subscribe to ostentatious weddings, as the sacred rituals hold more value to me than the wedding set-up and public display being the focus. Although my wedding had over 400 guests, the family's priority was getting the rituals performed in the right traditional manner rather than being perfect hosts to a lavish wedding," she explains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite having over 400 guests in attendance, Preetika says she was more particular about the wedding rituals than an extravagant set-up. The wedding followed Tamil-Iyer customs, with the actor opting for a traditional nine-yard Kanjeevaram silk sari. "My wedding was grand, but it was not extravagant. I personally do not subscribe to ostentatious weddings, as the sacred rituals hold more value to me than the wedding set-up and public display being the focus. Although my wedding had over 400 guests, the family's priority was getting the rituals performed in the right traditional manner rather than being perfect hosts to a lavish wedding," she explains. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking about her wedding attire, she says, "Like a traditional Tamilian wedding, I had two sari changes, one for the Oonjal, a swing ceremony, and one for the main wedding that follows. And like most girls do, I too envisioned myself in a red sari for a bride!"

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The presence of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was another significant part of the celebrations, she adds. "My in-laws are very devoted to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar ji since twenty-five years! And he happened to be my guru too. So, since we are all devotees, Gurudev's presence at the wedding was our biggest blessing!"

As she settles into married life, Preetika says she is still getting used to the transition. The actor, who stepped away from acting to produce and host spiritual podcasts, continued working until a day before her wedding. "As a podcast host, releasing weekly content is very demanding. For the last four years I have had no 'me-time'! Imagine I was that bride who worked until even one day before my wedding day! Some podcasts are time-bound, I had to release a podcast even on the evening of my reception, which amazed my guests who got the notification on their feed. That's the life of a podcaster for you. It's not easy," she concludes.