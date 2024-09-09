Punjabi music legend Gurdas Maan releases an album after 7 years; says he loves rap and is set to return to film music

The lyrics of one of my first major hits, Dil Da Mamla, were rap-like. I follow and like rap music. It helps you hone your vocal skills,” says music legend Gurdas Maan, who is known for taking Punjabi folk music to the world. Following and adapting to the changing trends and “going with the flow” help him stay relevant, he adds. Gurdas Maan

The 67-year-old has been active on the music scene with several live performances and motivational singles. However, he has come up with an album, titled Sound of Soil, after seven years. “My songs in this album are all about expressing emotions in day-to-day life. Hamesha ki tarah mitti ki baat hai gaanon mein,” says Maan, in a tête-à-tête with us in Mumbai.

Ask him about his plan for the coming months, and he talks about his upcoming tour of India and the US with childlike excitement. Has anything changed with age and time as far as his live performances are concerned? Maan replies, “Mere upar ishwar ki aur audience ki badi kripa hai. Woh meri awaaz aur mujhe salaamat rakhte hain. Main roz ek ghanta riyaaz karta hoon, jismein kam-se-kam 20 minute Om chant karta hoon. When I get on the stage today, I see audiences across age groups. That shows that people still love me and I’m grateful to God for that. My music has always been rooted and it reflects the truth. I think that’s why everyone resonates with it.”

Speaking of Punjabi music, we mention how musicians like Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon have earned global acclaim, and Maan shares, “I am happy to see the baton of Punjabi music being taken forward by talented musicians. Punjabi music is not only loved in India, but across the world now, which makes me so content.”

The singer hasn't taken on a film project for a while. Talking to us, he hints at a comeback: “A few films are in the works. As soon as I am done with my India and US tours, I will start working on them diligently.”

Meanwhile, composer Jatinder Shah, who has collaborated with the veteran on many projects in the past, says, “I have been working with Maan saab for more than 12 years now. I feel privileged to be born in an era where not only I get to listen to his songs, but also have the opportunity to work with him. Working on Sound of Soil with him was an extraordinary journey. His voice carries the weight of our traditions, the passion of our people, and the love for our motherland.”