Rahul-Disha: With Navya in our lives, this Makar Sankranti is extra special

New parents, singer Rahul Vaidya and his wife, actor Disha Parmar Vaidya, are excited about celebrating Makar Sankranti today, all thanks to their daughter Navya, who was born in September. "With Navya around, this Makar Sankranti is extra special. Our happiness has grown manifold. She's just three months old, but she's become everyone's centre of attention," says Rahul, who considers Makar Sankranti among his "favourite festivals".

He shares, “I have fond memories of eating endlessly and flying kites all day as a kid. When we used to live in Borivali (in Mumbai western suburbs), the fervour used to be very different. But now, in Andheri, I miss that. You barely see any kites here.”

Disha, on the other hand, is enjoying the festival because of the way it’s celebrated in Maharashtra. “I come from a Sikh family in Delhi. While Makar Sankranti is celebrated there as well, it’s not as big as Maharashtra. After marriage (in July 2021), my mum-in-law organised a celebration on my first Makar Sankranti with all the women coming home for haldi-kumkum (traditional Maharashtrian ritual). I also wore the halwa dagine (jewellery made with sugar candies). It was so memorable. Since Navya is too small, we would organise a similar celebration for her next year,” says the actor.

Having grown up in Maharashtra, ask what he looks forward to the most in Makar Sankranti, and Rahul says, “My mum makes these amazing til barfis. As a kid, I would eat so many of those that I’d end up having an upset stomach (laughs).”

Meanwhile, the couple welcomed their daughter in September. Rahul, in his first interview after becoming a father, said, “This whole feeling is just unexplainable. I am on top of the world. The baby was born in the most auspicious time. Ganesh ji ke saath Laxmi aayi hai hamare ghar. Both Disha and our newborn daughter are doing fine; they’re happy and hearty.”