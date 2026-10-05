Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on recent IT raids: I am not involved in any kind of illegal Foreign remittance

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has finally reacted to the recent Income Tax raids linked to her. In an official statement shared on Instagram, the actor says the search was not pertaining to her.

Rakul Preet Singh

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"It's heartbreaking to see that there's a growing trend amongst the self styled online reporters and some main stream media journalists to sensationalise the news without verifying facts," Rakul wrote, “Let's therefore set the record straight once for all. The search was not pertaining to me. Let it be known that I am from the Armed Forces background & had no Godfather in the Industry. I have come up through sheer hardwork & as a responsible law abiding citizen have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years.”

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{{^usCountry}} She also denied any involvement in alleged illegal foreign remittances, either in her personal capacity or on behalf of a production house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also denied any involvement in alleged illegal foreign remittances, either in her personal capacity or on behalf of a production house. {{/usCountry}}

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"I am not involved in any kind of illegal Foreign remittance in personal capacity or on behalf of any Production house. I would also add here that I do not hold any Benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad," Rakul's note mentioned.

Any speculation around her being gifted expensive gifts and properties was also shot down by the actor, saying, "Neither ANYONE has EVER gifted me any property at anytime nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle."