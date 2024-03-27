Rebecca Hall on empathy in the monster-verse and beyond

English actor Rebecca Hall, who stars in the Godzilla X Kong franchise as scientist Dr Ilene Andrews, feels that contrary to common perception, the success of such larger-than-life spectacles hinges not only on top-notch visual effects but also the emotional resonance they evoke. Rebecca Hall reprises her role in Godzilla X Kong

“If you parallel that with the human storylines, that’s when it really sings, because there’s a lot going on. You get to laugh, be moved and also have an adrenaline thrill ride — and that’s why it feels so rewarding,” Hall says of the sequel, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The essence of her craft lies in her ability to empathise with her characters, feels the 41-year-old. “Often, the characters are very different from me and make very complicated choices. And that is something I may not understand or relate to, but I surely empathise with their [motivations],” she says.

The actor adds her journey in the franchise parallels the nuanced dynamics between the titular monsters. “Both Godzilla and Kong are titans, huge and scary, but there’s a lot of empathy in this monster-verse, especially for these two characters,” explains Hall, who is happy to “carry more of the movie” than she did in the first instalment. “[Ilene] is now a boss, in charge of all this stuff, and has responsibilities,” she signs off.