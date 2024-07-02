Rhea Chakraborty calls herself a bigger ‘gold digger’ than Sushmita Sen, her first guest on Chapter 2; watch

Sushmita Sen is one of the most confident and self-assured actors in the Hindi film industry. She is successful, versatile and exceptionally talented apart from being gorgeous! But it's her love life that most internet users are always interested in dissecting. Like her break up with Rohman Shawl or the time Lalit Modi announced that they were together. Sush has never seen the need to hide, which is why in 2022 when the news about her and Lalit came up and she was accused of being a ‘gold digger’, the actor clarified that she prefers diamonds. Well, Rhea Chakraborty believes she is a bigger gold digger than Sushmita. Rhea Chakraborty and Sushmita Sen in the first episode of Chapter 2

After being trolled incessantly post her actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Rhea begins a new chapter in life with her podcast Chapter 2. Today, a day after she turned 32, Rhea shared a sneak peek of the first episode. Her first guest is Sushmita and the teaser promises an interesting chat. In the clip, Rhea begins by stating that there is a bigger gold digger in the room than Sushmita and proceeds to point at herself. Sushmita is hilarious as she asks, “Oh, you also?” Rhea happily replies, “I’m the biggest one.” Right then you know this episode is going to be all sass. Well, we love it!

Rhea further leaves Sushmita in splits when she jokes that she wants to start a curriculum on the upbringing of gold diggers. When Rhea reveals that she’ll be 32 soon, Sushmita calls her a ‘little baby’. Referring to all the trolling and hate that she has faced in the last few years, Rhea responds, “World’s not viewing me as a baby.” Well, tea will be spilt on this episode as Rhea and Sushmita talk about sex, diamonds and liberation. We can’t wait to witness this dynamic collaboration and neither can fans. In the comment section below, one gushed, “Love it!! So excited 😍😍😍”, whereas another social media user shared, “Two strong women in one frame 👏❤️.”

How excited are you to watch Rhea and Sushmita indulge in a wholesome chat?