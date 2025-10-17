Edit Profile
    Rise and Fall | Aarush Bhola explains why he have Manisha Rani 'sister' tag amid dating rumours

    Aarush Bhola, clarified rumors about his relationship with Manisha Rani, stating his reference to her as 'sister' was playful and not romantic

    Published on: Oct 17, 2025 11:58 PM IST
    By Vishakha Pandit
    Social media influencer Aarush Bhola, who finished as the first runner-up on Rise And Fall, addressed the rumours surrounding his relationship with fellow contestant Manisha Rani. Post his exit from the show, Aarush clarified that his comment referring to Manisha as his "sister" was made in a playful, harmless way and was not meant to hurt her.

    Aarush Bhola explains why he have Manisha Rani 'sister' tag amid dating rumours
    Speaking to the media, Aarush said, "Manisha is just a good friend. I called her my sister like we used to do in school to avoid misunderstandings.”

    He further explained that there was never a romantic angle between them and that the statement was made to set boundaries within the show's intense setting. Aarush also expressed gratitude towards his co-contestants Bali and Manisha, calling them his biggest supporters. He mentioned, "If they ever need me, I will always be there for them. We three are that close to each other.”

    Explaining further he said, “Sabse selflessly jisne mujhe support kiya, woh Bali aur Manisha hai. In dono ke liye dil se respect hai. Agar show ke baad inhe kabhi zarurat hogi, Aarush hamesha khada hai.”

