Rishabh Shetty's Kantara: A Legend—Chapter 1 trailer sparks massive online buzz; fans say ‘Absolute cinema’

The trailer of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend—Chapter 1 has taken social media by storm, sending fans into a frenzy of anticipation. The prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara promises to dive deeper into the folklore and legends that made the original film a cultural phenomenon. Rishabh Shetty in a still from Kantara: A legend- Chapter 1 Released on Monday with the support of actors Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Sivakarthikeyan, the trailer captured attention with its dramatic visuals and mythic storytelling. It opens with a young Shiva, left puzzled by the mysterious disappearance of his father during a Daiva Kola/Bhuta Kola ritual deep in the forest.

The narrative soon traces the heroic exploits of Shiva’s ancestors, who challenged oppression and tyranny with courage—and some divine intervention. Actor Gulshan Devaiah appears as a ruthless, ambitious prince, while Rukmini Vasanth portrays a princess whose romance with Shiva’s forebear disrupts a carefully maintained hierarchy. The trailer crescendos with Rishab’s character undergoing possession by the Daiva Kola for the first time.

Netizens expressed immense excitement online, praising the film’s ability to blend folklore, mythology, and high-stakes drama. Many are eager to see how the prequel builds on the story introduced in Kantara, while others are impressed by the scale of the production and the strong performances.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, Kantara: A Legend—Chapter 1 is both written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who reprises his lead role. B Ajaneesh Loknath returns as the music composer, ensuring the soundtrack retains the evocative tone that defined the first film. Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, the movie will be available in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, making it accessible to audiences across India and beyond.