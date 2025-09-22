Kantara Chapter 1 trailer: Rishab Shetty film takes a deeper look at the folklore. Watch

Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Sivakarthikeyan released the trailer of Rishab Shetty’s upcoming film, Kantara: A Legend—Chapter 1, on Monday. The prequel to his hit 2022 film Kantara takes a deeper look into the legend that was mentioned in the first part. Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 trailer: Rishab Shetty plays a warrior in the film he also directed.

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 trailer

The trailer for Kantara Chapter 1 begins with a young Shiva questioning why his father disappeared during a Daiva Kola/Bhuta Kola performance in a particular location deep inside the forest. He is soon told the story of his ancestors, how in the face of oppression, they fought back with some divine help. Gulshan Devaiah is introduced as a headstrong and cruel prince, while Rukmini Vasanth plays a princess whom Shiva’s ancestor falls in love with, threatening the carefully crafted hegemony. The trailer ends with Rishab’s character seemingly possessed by the Daiva Kola for the first time.

Fans were thrilled to see the folklore's backstory. One commented, “Amazing trailer.” Another wrote, “I have goosebumps.” Another hoped that the film would make ₹1000 crore at the box office, writing, “Another 1000 crore movie from kannada industry sandalwood...jai KANTARA... Jai Karnataka.” One fan wrote, “Kantara - National award, Kantara 1 - Oscar award.” Numerous others commented, wishing Rishab good luck on the project.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara: A Legend—Chapter 1 is the prequel to Rishab’s 2022 hit film Kantara. It stars him in the lead role and was written and directed by him. Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda produced it under Hombale Films. B Ajaneesh Loknath returns as the music composer. Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, the film will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. Much like its predecessor, Kantara Chapter 1 explores a story rooted in the Daiva Kola/Bhuta Kola tradition.